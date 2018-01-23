 Kenyans accuse largest hospital of rape, abuse of patients – WPXI Pittsburgh | Nigeria Today
Kenyans accuse largest hospital of rape, abuse of patients – WPXI Pittsburgh

Kenyans accuse largest hospital of rape, abuse of patients
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – Hundreds of Kenyans held a peaceful demonstration at the country's largest public hospital on Tuesday to demand that management act on allegations of rape and sexual harassment of patients. Human rights activist Wanjeri Nderu
