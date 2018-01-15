Kerosene price up 6.32% in 2017

The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 6.32% month-on- month and 22.50% year-on-year to N284.03 per litre in November 2017 from N267.14 in November 2017.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia (N261.90), Abuja (N290.67) and Adamawa (N248.10).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Zamfara (N250), Yobe (N270) and Taraba (N266.67) the National Bureau of Statistics reports.

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by -0.32% month-on-month and increased by 1.59% year-on-year to N1,048.97 in December 2017 from N1,052.33 in November 2017.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Adamawa (N1,196.00), Enugu (N1,165.00) & Gombe (N1,157.14).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Rivers (N907.89), Kwara (N926.25) and Abuja (N952.50).

