Kidnap victim recounts ordeal, thanks DSS, Army

Mrs Adeola Dawodu, a 46-year-old woman, has expressed gratitude to the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army for rescuing her from kidnappers. Dawodu, a mother of four and wife to a Shell worker, was kidnapped on Jan. 20 and held captive for six days before her rescue on Thursday.

