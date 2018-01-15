 Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker found dead | Nigeria Today
Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker found dead

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Weird News/Gist

Taraba State has been been thrown into mourning after the body of abducted lawmaker, Hon. Hosea Ibi representing Takum II, was found on the road in Takum local government, days after herdsmen struck in the state. Abductors of the lawmaker who was kidnapped on Saturday, December 30, 2017, in his hometown, had demanded a ransom […]

