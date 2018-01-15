Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker, Ibi found dead
Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker Hosea Ibi has been found dead. The lifeless body of the lawmaker was found on the road in Takum local government, Vanguard reports. Hon. Ibi was kidnapped few days back in his hometown, Takum. However, text message to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, was not responded to at the […]
