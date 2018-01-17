 Kidnappers abduct American, Canadian in Nigeria, two police killed: police official | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 17, 2018

Agency report

Kidnappers have abducted one American and one Canadian in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna, killing two police officers, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The American and Canadian were ambushed by unknown gunmen around Kagarko on their way from the city of Kaduna to the capital Abuja, Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesman for the Kaduna state police, said by phone.

“The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of the two police officers,” he said.

