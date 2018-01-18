Kidnappers kill 2 policemen, abduct 4 expatriates in Kaduna – Vanguard
P.M. News
Kidnappers kill 2 policemen, abduct 4 expatriates in Kaduna
Vanguard
Four expatriates, two Americans and two Canadians were, Tuesday evening, kidnapped on Kwoi-Jere Road in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State by gunmen. It was gathered that the victims had visited Kafanchan and Kaura, but were ambushed on …
