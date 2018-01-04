 Kidnappers of Taraba lawmaker, Hosea Ibi ask for ransom | Nigeria Today
Kidnappers of Taraba lawmaker, Hosea Ibi ask for ransom

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The kidnappers of Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Takum have demanded a for a ransom of N75m.

Hosea Ibi

Ibi was kidnapped on Saturday at about 8 45pm in his house in Takum.

More details soon

