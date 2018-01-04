Kidnappers of Taraba lawmaker, Hosea Ibi ask for ransom
The kidnappers of Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Takum have demanded a for a ransom of N75m.
Ibi was kidnapped on Saturday at about 8 45pm in his house in Takum.
More details soon
