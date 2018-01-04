 Kiev to exchange more prisoners with rebels in spring | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kiev to exchange more prisoners with rebels in spring

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments

The Ukrainian Government plans to carry out another prisoner exchange with pro-independence insurgents in the eastern part of the country in spring, local media reported on Wednesday. The prisoner swap is expected to happen in January or February, local 112 TV-channel reported, citing a government official. According to Viktor Medvedchuk, a supervisor for the prisoner […]

The post Kiev to exchange more prisoners with rebels in spring appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.