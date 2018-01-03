Killing In The Name Of Religion Can Never Be Justified -President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his concern on those who kill using the name of God, Boko-Haram. He said killing people can never satisfy any God. He spoke at separate meetings with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that people that kill in the name of religion did not understand the God they serve because no Religion accept violence or taking the life of another human being.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke assured Nigerians that his government will see to the end of Boko-Haram. He said he will extend the measures to stop all the merciless killings.

Buhari also added that he will make sure everybody in the country has something to eat because his government is concerned about the poor.

According to him, fight against corruption is very intact and justice will be done to those who looted the country’s assets.

In his words :

“You can’t kill to please God; and I know no religion tolerates the taking of another person’s life in the name of a religious movement.

“There is never a justification for killing any member of the society. We have been tackling the Boko Haram menace, and we have made significant impact, and we will extend the measures to stop all wanton killings.’’

“Our priority is to also ensure that everyone in the country has something to eat. We are really concerned about the underprivileged.

“Graciously, God has been hearing our prayers. In the past two years, we have had bountiful harvest due to favourable conditions. All over the country, we have reports of farmers posting good harvests.”

.“Justice will be done to all in the war against corruption. As religious leaders, I urge you to tell your followers to respect the rights of others.

“Those that stole from the public can no longer sleep well in the country today. When they run abroad, they cannot take their landed assets with them.

“We will, in all cases, have them return what they looted”

