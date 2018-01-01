Killing Of Numana Chief & Wife: Buhari Will Say & Do Nothing – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode has reacted to death of Numana traditional ruler & wife killed by unknown assassin in Southern Kaduna. In his words.. Fulani herdsmen have killed a traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, and his pregnant wife at their home in Sanga in southern Kaduna today. They stormed his home,killed him and his […]

The post Killing Of Numana Chief & Wife: Buhari Will Say & Do Nothing – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

