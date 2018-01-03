Killing To Please God Can Never Be Justified – President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday 2nd January in Abuja stated that his administration will investigate and bring to book all perpetrators of mayhem across the country, reiterating that no religion or civilized culture tolerates violence, especially the taking of another life.

Speaking at separate meetings with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari said anyone, or group of persons, who unleash violence on the innocent in the name of a movement, cause or religion lack understanding of the ordinances of God.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said;





“You can’t kill to please God; and I know no religion tolerates the taking of another person’s life in the name of a religious movement. “There is never a justification for killing any member of the society. We have been tackling the Boko Haram menace, and we have made significant impact, and we will extend the measures to stop all wanton killings,’’ he said.





“Our priority is to also ensure that everyone in the country has something to eat. We are really concerned about the underprivileged. “Graciously, God has been hearing our prayers. In the past two years, we have had bountiful harvest due to favourable conditions. All over the country, we have reports of farmers posting good harvests.”