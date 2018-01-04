Killings by herdsmen: Protests across Benue

Ortom escapes lynching by the whiskers It’s an act of terrorism – PDP APC: An invitation of civil war THOUSANDS of youths embarked on a violent protest in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, yesterday, over the killings in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas on Tuesday. Suspected Fulani herdsmen had attacked six communities in the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

