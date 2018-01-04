 Killings: Police beef up security in Rivers community | Nigeria Today
Killings: Police beef up security in Rivers community

Posted on Jan 4, 2018

The Rivers Police Command says it has deployed more anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping and anti-terror police personnel to Omoku to fish out those who killed 16 worshippers on New Year Day. Rivers Police Commissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said this in Port Harcourt on Thursday at a media briefing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 16 persons returning from a crossover church service were gunned down in the early hours of Monday in Omoku while 12 others were injured.

