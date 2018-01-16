Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Third Child Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family has officially grown! The famous couple welcomed their third child via surrogate, and the family is over the moon. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim announced on her app Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made […]

The post Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Third Child Via Surrogate appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

