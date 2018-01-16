 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby girl! | Nigeria Today
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby girl!

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West welcome a baby girl Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. Kim Kardashian wrote: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” she wrote in a post titled ‘She’s Here!’ “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who […]

