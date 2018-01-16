Kim Kardashian, Kanye welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Celebrity couple Kanye and Kim West have welcomed their third child, a baby girl via surrogacy. This news was disclosed by Kim Kardashian on her website in a post titled, “She’s here!” Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian-West continues. “We are incredibly grateful to […]

