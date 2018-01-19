 Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name Daughter Chicago | Nigeria Today
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name Daughter Chicago

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced that baby number three will be named Chicago West. Kim shared the news on her app, writing only “Chicago West,” and posting a link on her Twitter. Chicago West. https://t.co/3MyLwcIzTh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018 Kim went on to share on her Twitter: “North, Saint & Chi.” […]

The post Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name Daughter Chicago appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

