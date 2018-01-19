Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced that baby number three will be named Chicago West. Kim shared the news on her app, writing only “Chicago West,” and posting a link on her Twitter. Chicago West. https://t.co/3MyLwcIzTh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018 Kim went on to share on her Twitter: “North, Saint & Chi.” […]

The post Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name Daughter Chicago appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

