Kim vows North will mass-produce nukes, missiles

Kim Jong-Un vowed North Korea would mass-produce nuclear warheads and missiles in a defiant New Year messageMonday suggesting he would continue to accelerate a rogue weapons programme that has stoked international tensions. Kim, who said Monday that he always had a nuclear launch button on his desk, has presided over multiple missile tests in recent months and the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Kim vows North will mass-produce nukes, missiles appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

