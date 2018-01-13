‘Kindly remove me from your mailing list’ – Daddy Freeze calls out RCCG
Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze took to Instagram page to slam The Redeem Christian Church of God once again. This time around, he is calling them out for always sending him their church’s email when he is not their member. He shared the screenshot below of the email he received and wrote; “Dear city of […]
The post ‘Kindly remove me from your mailing list’ – Daddy Freeze calls out RCCG appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!