King Ateke Tom backs Wike’s 2nd term bid

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— EX-MILITANT warlord- turned traditional ruler, HRM, King Ateke Tom, Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, has pledged his domain’s support for for the second term bid of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to reciprocate his elevation as second class monarch.

Wike, barely one month after he crowned Ateke as King of Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area of the state, made good his promise to elevate the ex-militant leader to a second class king status, a gesture considered unprecedented in the kingdom.

In a statement by Samuel Iyoyo, Chairman, Publicity Committee of the kingdom, King Ateke said: “It is the benevolence of the governor that has made it possible for the kingdom to achieve this feat barely a month after my coronation”

Chairman, Koniju Council of Chiefs, Chris Opuayaraya, called on Governor Wike to “make himself available to contest Rivers State governorship in 2019 and bring more development to all parts of the state.”

The kingdom also thanked former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, for her support for the development of Okichiri Kingdom, promising to ensure that peace reigns in the kingdom.

The post King Ateke Tom backs Wike’s 2nd term bid appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

