Kiraitu appoints a pending bills scrutiny committee – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Kiraitu appoints a pending bills scrutiny committee
The Standard
Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (right) with his Deputy Titus Ntuchiu speak to journalists on January 4, 2018. The Governor launched the county Pending bill committee which will see to it that contractors who delivered in the previous government are paid …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!