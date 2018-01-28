 Kisumu to host premiere of Lupita’s ‘Black Panther’ – Nairobi News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kisumu to host premiere of Lupita’s ‘Black Panther’ – Nairobi News

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nairobi News

Kisumu to host premiere of Lupita's 'Black Panther'
Nairobi News
Kisumu city has been chosen for the premiere of the much anticipated movie Black Panther that features Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o. The movie will open on February 16 worldwide. However, residents of Kisumu will get to watch it on February 13 as
“I Couldn't Sleep” – Lupita Nyong'o On Why She Spoke Up Against Harvey Weinstein As She Covers Hollywood ReporterInformation Nigeria
What Lupita Nyong'o's Character Will Be Doing When We Meet Her In Black PantherCinema Blend
Lupita Nyong'o: From Political Exile to Oscar to Marvel's 'Black Panther'Hollywood Reporter
Gizmodo Australia –Collider.com –Newsweek –PerezHilton.com
all 63 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.