KLM cancels 220 flights as powerful storm approaches Netherlands

Dutch airline KLM has cancelled 220 flights planned for Thursday due to powerful storm that is expected to hit the Netherlands. The company said in a notice on its website on Wednesday that the decision had been taken due to “unfavourable wind conditions.’’ Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport also warned on its website that further cancellations and […]

