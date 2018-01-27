Klopp: Liverpool Not Adding New Players

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp says the club does not intend to add new players this month.

The Reds sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for an English transfer record fee of €160 million.

Liverpool brought in Van Dijk to bolster their defence, and Klopp insists there is no new player coming in.

“It’s not really likely,” Klopp told a news conference Friday.

“Should I say 100 per cent no? But that would kill all the rumours and I don’t want to do that.

“Come on, we should enjoy it another five days.”

