Klopp: Liverpool Will Never Sell To A Rival PL Club

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will never sell a star player to a rival club mid season, the way Arsenal and United are doing.

Sanchez is set to join Manchester United from Arsenal this month, with Mkhitaryan going the other way.

The deal does not sit right with Klopp, who insists Liverpool will never do such a thing in January.

“No Liverpool player of this squad would leave – and not just because we say it but because of their commitment to the club,” he told UK newspapers.

“No-one would leave to any other Premier League club during the season.

“I’m not just confident of that – I know it. It is just impossible. No player who is here will say, ‘OK, come on, in the middle of the season I go there or there.’ I really cannot see that situation.”

