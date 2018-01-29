Klopp Not Seeking Coutinho Replacement

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool are not looking to replace Philippe Coutinho in this transfer window.

Liverpool lost a key attacking player in Coutinho, after he joined Barcelona for €160 million.

The Reds have already strengthened in defence with Van Dijk, and Klopp insists that is the only business this window.

“Philippe Coutinho is not to replace in this window,” he said at a media conference. “We can stop thinking about that.

“It’s not about replacing players – it’s about using our own opportunities and our own tools, players, tactics, formations.”

