Klopp quashes renewed talk of Coutinho sale
Sport24
Klopp quashes renewed talk of Coutinho sale
Sport24
Burnley – Jurgen Klopp insists Philippe Coutinho was genuinely injured for Liverpool's 2-1 win at Burnley as he laughed off talk of the Brazil forward joining Barcelona. Coutinho missed Monday's Premier League fixture at Turf Moor with a thigh injury …
