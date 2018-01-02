 Klopp quashes renewed talk of Coutinho sale – Sport24 | Nigeria Today
Klopp quashes renewed talk of Coutinho sale – Sport24

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports


Sport24

Burnley – Jurgen Klopp insists Philippe Coutinho was genuinely injured for Liverpool's 2-1 win at Burnley as he laughed off talk of the Brazil forward joining Barcelona. Coutinho missed Monday's Premier League fixture at Turf Moor with a thigh injury
