Klopp says no need to panic despite defeats

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Monday that back-to-back defeats were no reason to become “nervous” and dip into the transfer market in the final days of the January window.

After an 18-match unbeaten run, the Reds have now lost to Swansea in the Premier League and to West Brom in the FA Cup but Klopp said the results were not evidence of a weak squad after the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

“Phil Coutinho is not to replace in this transfer window. We can stop thinking about it,” he said. “It is not about replacing anyone, it is about using our own opportunities, our own tools, players, tactics and formations.

“Yes, it is right we didn’t play well at Swansea but a few days before we played fantastic against Man City.”

“We have to get immediately back on the winning track and we need results to reach our targets, we know that, but the solution is not out there in the transfer market in this moment.”

Klopp, who signed defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this month for £75 million ($105 million, 85 million euros), said Adam Lallana’s injury problems had deprived him of options but added “that cannot be the reason for getting nervous and going out to try do something”.

Liverpool, fourth in the Premier League, head to Huddersfield on Tuesday where Klopp comes face-to-face on the touchline again with best friend David Wagner.

The Terriers are going through their own sticky spell with just one win in the past eight but the pressure to win is already greater on Liverpool.

“It is how football is, how life is. Two weeks ago we had an 18-game unbeaten run and then you lose twice and everything feels different,” added Klopp.

“That’s OK because for us it is important, you feel it and don’t think it is not important.

“We have to make it much better from now on. If you use a defeat to learn from then it is still bad but it is OK. If you don’t learn from it you are silly.”

