KNEC cancels results for 1205 candidates for cheating – Capital FM Kenya

KNEC cancels results for 1205 candidates for cheating
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The Kenya National Examinations Council has cancelled the results of 1,205 candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations for cheating. KNEC Chairman George Magoha says nine …
2017 KCSE results for 1205 students cancelled
