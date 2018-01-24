Knysna’s Famous ‘Pezula Castle’ Is Now Up For Auction [Images]

Ever dreamt of living in a castle, but realised that Europe’s too cold and Hout Bay’s Lichtenstein is happily occupied?

Well, here’s your chance, china.

Covering a total of 1 000 square metres, the ‘Pezula Castle’ property lies on Knysna’s Noetzie Beach, at the mouth of the Noetzie River.

Having failed to find a suitable buyer, it will go under the hammer at “the first High Street Auctions sale of 2018,” reports BusinessTech:

According to High Street lead auctioneer and director, Joff van Reenen, even though the property is marketed as a singular ‘castle’, the prospective buyer would gain three buildings.

Yebo: The Main Castle accounts for 656 m2, with three en-suite bedrooms, the Honeymoon Castle is 190 m2, and Little Castle, which completes the building, is 165 m2.

Here’s a look at where exactly it is in relation to Knysna – a bit out of the way, but oh so ideal if you want to hide away for an extended period of time:

Listed in 2015 for R56 million, it last traded hands years before that:

“The castles last changed hands more than seven years ago for in excess of R35 million, and have in recent years again sporadically appeared on the market through traditional real estate brokerages,” van Reenen said. “They were also marketed abroad in countries such as the UK, but as was the case locally, brokers were unable to source a suitable buyer.”

Interested? Head over to High Street at noon at Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, February 21, and this could be yours:

Not a bad way to spend your days watching the water slowly erode your multi-million rand purchase away.

[source:businesstech]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

