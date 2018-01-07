Kogi Govt. uncovers fresh 1667 forged certificates in civil service

Kogi State Government says it has uncovered 1667 fresh cases of certificates forgery involving its civil servants. Addressing newsmen in Lokoja over the weekend, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo said the discovery was part of the ongoing Civil Service Reforms in the state to sanitize the service. According […]

Kogi Govt. uncovers fresh 1667 forged certificates in civil service

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

