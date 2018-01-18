 Kogi State Polytechnic IJMB 1st Batch Admission List 2017/2018 Released. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi State Polytechnic IJMB 1st Batch Admission List 2017/2018 Released.

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all candidates who applied for IJMB admission to the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja (KOGIPOLY) that the management has released the first batch admission list of candidates offered provisional admission into the IJMB Programme for the 2017/2018 academic session. The approved first batch admissions for IJMB and ND programmes have been uploaded …

The post Kogi State Polytechnic IJMB 1st Batch Admission List 2017/2018 Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.