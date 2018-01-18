Kogi will give land to herdsmen for cattle colonies – Bello – Daily Post Nigeria
Vanguard
Kogi will give land to herdsmen for cattle colonies – Bello
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said his state is ready to be the pioneer testing ground for the cattle colonies being proposed by the Federal Government across the federation. He reassured farmers and people of the state that it will be of …
Kogi governor endorses cattle colony
Kogi Government Gives In To Kick- Start Cattle Colonies In the State
The cattle colonies' plan
