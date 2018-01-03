 Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid – News24

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid
News24
Cape Town – Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's name has emerged in the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, who was apparently meant to collect a R12m debt for him. Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in
Strong police presence as Modack seeks bailIndependent Online
Modack planned to take out partners Lifman, Booysen, court hearsEyewitness News
South Africa: More Underworld Revelations Expected At Modack Bail HearingAllAfrica.com

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.