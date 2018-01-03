Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid – News24
Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid
News24
Cape Town – Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's name has emerged in the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, who was apparently meant to collect a R12m debt for him. Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in …
Strong police presence as Modack seeks bail
Modack planned to take out partners Lifman, Booysen, court hears
South Africa: More Underworld Revelations Expected At Modack Bail Hearing
