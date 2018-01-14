Kroos: Madrid Aiming For Top Four

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos says the club must target UCL qualification after a shock defeat to Villarreal.

Los Blancos stumbled yet again when they hosted Villarreal on Saturday, losing 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid sit fourth and are 16 points behind Barcelona, the deficit could rise to 19, if Barcelona beat Real Sociedad.

“We have to focus on qualifying for the Champions League next season,” Kroos told BeIN Sports USA.

“We have to think about our current position.

“I think this should be our goal for the remainder of the season.”

“Sixteen points is very far away and now isn’t the time to think about anything other than the next game,” Germany international Kroos said.

“We have to start gaining points once more.

“This will allow Real Madrid to get closer to their goal of finishing inside the top four.”

