KRPC’s Female Workers Donate To Orphanage Homes
Female workers of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC), on Sunday distributed food items and toiletries worth millions of naira to orphanage homes in Kaduna State. President of the KRPC Women Forum, Basira Aliyu said during the distribution that the women would also include the award of scholarship, medical assistance to selected orphans and […]
The post KRPC’s Female Workers Donate To Orphanage Homes appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!