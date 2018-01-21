KSA flaunts his seven wives

By Ayo Onikoyi

King of world sound and Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade hardly steps out with any of his wives and he has never owned up as to how many wives he has but on Wednesday something pushed him to flaunt them all on Instagram.

Of course, the norm on the social media on Wednesdays is brandishing what is termed ‘Woman Crush Wednesday” and the iconic musician took the plunge.

With the picture of the whole seven women, he posts, “My Women Crush Wednesday” and he has since been generating comments.

The post KSA flaunts his seven wives appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

