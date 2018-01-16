 Kuami Eugene ‘begs’ Kojo Antwi for help – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kuami Eugene ‘begs’ Kojo Antwi for help – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Kuami Eugene 'begs' Kojo Antwi for help
GhanaWeb
Young artiste, Kuami Eugene has sent a humble appeal for help to legendary musician, Kojo Antwi. The Maestro, as Kojo Antwi is sometimes referred to, in an interview on Adom FM, hinted of his plan to make Kuami Eugene's sensational hit, Angela blow up

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.