Kuami Eugene ‘begs’ Kojo Antwi for help – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Kuami Eugene 'begs' Kojo Antwi for help
GhanaWeb
Young artiste, Kuami Eugene has sent a humble appeal for help to legendary musician, Kojo Antwi. The Maestro, as Kojo Antwi is sometimes referred to, in an interview on Adom FM, hinted of his plan to make Kuami Eugene's sensational hit, Angela blow up …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!