Kudos, knocks as Kogi governor marks 2 years in office

As Kogi governor Yahaya Bello marks two years in office, residents of Lokoja have expressed mixed feelings over his administration, with some condemning him, while others commended his efforts. The residents expressed their feelings in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday. Mr Adeiza Omeiza, a civil servant, while thanking God […]

The post Kudos, knocks as Kogi governor marks 2 years in office appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

