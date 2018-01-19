Kwankwaso Cancels Kano Visit Over Ill Health
There are strong indications that the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has cancelled his widely publicized visit to Kano on 30thof January for a political rally. A staunch member of the Kwankwasiyya Group who attended an all-night meeting held by the group in Kaduna on Wednesday in preparation to the Kwankwasiyya […]
The post Kwankwaso Cancels Kano Visit Over Ill Health appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!