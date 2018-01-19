 Kwankwaso defies threats, vows to visit Kano | Nigeria Today
Kwankwaso defies threats, vows to visit Kano

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

A former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has vowed to visit the state despite threats by the opposition to stone him. There were claims in some quarters that Kwankwaso, a senator, was visiting in order to intimidate his opponents and the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. A commissioner in the state reportedly urged supporters to stone […]

