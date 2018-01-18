Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students
Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Thursday donated over N40 million to Kano indigenes studying medical sciences in various institutions located in Egypt and Sudan. Kwankwaso said the donation is to help in the upkeep of the students, who he described as the future hope of the state. The senator, who is the immediate […]
The post Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!