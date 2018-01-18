Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students

Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Thursday donated over N40 million to Kano indigenes studying medical sciences in various institutions located in Egypt and Sudan. Kwankwaso said the donation is to help in the upkeep of the students, who he described as the future hope of the state. The senator, who is the immediate […]

The post Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

