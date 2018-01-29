Kwankwaso puts Kano visit on hold to forestall ‘political clash’

A former governor of Kano state and serving senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said he has put his scheduled visit to Kano state on hold in order to avoid what he termed ‘political clash.’

Rumors had been rife over the out gone week that Kwankwaso’s Kano visit might likely spark a political crisis in the already polarized northern state. The police had at a point advised the senator to shelve his visit in order to reduce the tension it was generating.

But Kwankwaso in a statement today said; “I have shelved my visit to Kano to avoid political clash in the state following series of advices I have received from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad.

“In view of this and after lengthy consultations with well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, we painfully have decided to shelve the scheduled visit at the moment.”

He had earlier enthused that no one could stop him from visiting Kano state.

