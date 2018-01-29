Kwankwaso suspends visit to Kano

The former governor and senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has suspended the planned visit to Kano State.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Monday, former secretary to the State government under the administration of Kwankwaso, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi said the proposed visit has been shelved till further notice.

“In view of the apprehension and tension that envelope the ancient city of Kano over his planned visit and after lengthy consultations with well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, the Senator painfully decided to withdraw his homecoming,” Bichi said.

