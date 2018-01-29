Kwankwaso vs. Ganduje: Presidency Summons Ganduje, Kwankwaso Over Kano APC Crisis
The presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari played no role in the removal of Umar Doguwa as chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano State. Ahead of the controversial visit to Kano by Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso on Tuesday, the Presidency on Monday summoned Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Senator to avert […]
The post Kwankwaso vs. Ganduje: Presidency Summons Ganduje, Kwankwaso Over Kano APC Crisis appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!