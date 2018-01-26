Kwara Assembly Committee seeks upgrading of health facilities

The Kwara House of Assembly Committee on Health and Environment on Friday appealed to the state government to upgrade facilities in all the state-owned health institutions. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the committee Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed lbn-Mohammed, made the appeal during an oversight visit to some state government- owned hospitals in llorin. Ibn-Mohamned, accompanied by a member of the committee, AbdukRafiu AbdulRahman, said that this would enable the sector to provide qualitative health services to residents of the state.

