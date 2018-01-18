 Kwara governor dissolves cabinet | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwara governor dissolves cabinet

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Abdulfatah_ Ahmed of kwara

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Thursday dissolved the state executive council.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, said all special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants are affected by the dissolution.

According to the statement, Governor Ahmed directed the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries and assured citizens that additional measures have been put in place to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the state executive council.

Read Also:  Herdsmen burn ex-naval chief’s farms in Kwara

Alhaji Gold added that the governor thanked the former executive council members, special advisers and assistants for their valuable service and contributions and wished them the best of luck in their future engagements.

 

The post Kwara governor dissolves cabinet appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.