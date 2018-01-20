Kwara passes urban, regional planning bill into law

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad, has commended the state governor, Abdul Fatah Ahmed, for signing the State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2017 into Law, saying the prompt assent to the Law has ushered in a new dawn in the state.

The speaker a statement by his chief press secretary, Abdul Rahman Sanni, said “the era of proliferation of illegal Petrol Stations in residential areas and erection of corner shops in every available public space are now things of the past in the state.”

Ahmad then urged the state governor to ensure immediate release of the N300 million allocated to the sector in 2018 budget, to ensure immediate take off of the two agencies established by the Law, for effective implementation of the Law, adding that “a master plan for Ilorin is 20 years behind schedule and will still not be achievable, if the state government fails to inaugurate the two agencies and ensure their immediate take off.”

He described the outcome of the exercise as a combination of over two years of legislative doggedness and intensive engagement with citizens, professionals and government agencies.”

This, according to him, was another clear testimony that democracy was working in Kwara State.

It would be recalled that the legislative arm of government, under the leadership of the speaker, had in August, 2015, inaugurated an ad- hoc committee on Proliferation of Petrol Stations, in which six filling stations were ordered to be demolished, while another set of petrol stations were recommended for various sanctions.

The speaker then determined that the weakness in the extant law was a major problem, and that a permanent solution would depend on an entirely new law.

Under the new law, stiffer penalties await culprits, while the state Town Planning and Development Authority has been unbundled, with the establishment of the Physical Planning Authority and the Development Control Agency to conform to international best practices.

The post Kwara passes urban, regional planning bill into law appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

