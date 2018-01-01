Kwara speaker condemns hoodlums’ attacks on churches in llorin

The Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has condemned the attacks on worshippers on New Year’s eve in some churches in llorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some churches on lbrahim Taiwo Road were attacked by some yet-to-be identified persons in the early hours of Monday during the New Year service.

The Speaker, in a statement jointly signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Shuaib Abdulkadir and the Chief Press Secretary to the State House of Assembly, AbdulRahman Sanni, expressed disgust over the attacks.

Ahmad, however, called for calm, adding that the attack was not religiously motivated, but believed to have been carried out by some hoodlums.

“They must be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“Peace is the pivot of socio-economic transformation of any society and one of the indices of development,” he said.

He commended the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Ado Lawan, for police prompt intervention which brought the situation under control.

The speaker called for investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending those behind the attacks on the innocent worshippers.

He urged the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kamaldeen Ajibade, to ensure that those arrested in connection were prosecuted.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

